Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, Dr. Acton hold Monday update on coronavirus in Ohio

State working with OSHAA for school sports training protocol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The state of Ohio work group responsible for setting safety protocols for restarting sports in Ohio will being working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association on safe ways to get high school athletes back into group training regimes.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement Monday at the state’s coronavirus briefing.

“We are going to begin to coordinate with them on protocols for training in preparation for school-sanction sports,” Husted said.

Last week, Husted announced that low-contact sports can resume in Ohio on May 26, but school sports and training were not part of that announcement.

OSHAA winter sports tournaments and all spring sports were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

