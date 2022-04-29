LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — St. Francis DeSales grad and Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah was drafted in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft on Friday.

Last season, Asamoah recorded 89 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and two forced fumbles. He also led Oklahoma in total tackles (66) in 2020, including 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.

Astonishingly, Asamoah allowed one touchdown over 569 coverage snaps in the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.