“Some football is better than no football” for OSU’s Ryan Day

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ryan Day the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team practice before the start of the BIG Ten Football Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — This week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he was not sure whether Ohio State football would be played this season with fans in the stands. OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith said last week he could not see why playing football would be safe for players if it was not safe for fans to watch.

No one has the answer, which makes planning ahead a concern for Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day.

“The first concern is public health and the student athletes’ health and well-being,” Day said Wednesday during a teleconference. “I think we’ll come up with a great solution if we put our minds to it, but there’s just so many unknowns.”

Day was asked about multiple scenarios for football, including a possibility of playing without fans present, playing only conference games and expanding the current playoff system. Day’s answer on several occasions was “Some football is better than no football.”

He says he and his staff have maintained frequent online meetings with players as they continue workouts on their own at home, in some cases without much, or any, exercise equipment.

“Hopefully, as we come out of this thing we pass the test because that’s what’s being challenged to our team, that this is a test,” Day said. “Get yourself better during this time.”

OSU officially announced the transfer of Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon, who scored his first career touchdown in Ohio Stadium in 2017 as a freshman at OU. Sermon was also an all-Big XII academic performer as well as an elite running back on a team loaded with offensive talent. His addition helps with running back depth for the Buckeyes, as Master Teague continues his recovery from an achilles injury suffered in spring practice.

“The people who know him [Sermon] have such great things to say about him,” Day said. “Very impressed in our conversations with him. I know our team is going to take him with welcome arms.”

Day also says he’s had frequent phone conversations with NFL teams over the past few weeks as teams prepare for next week’s NFL Draft. OSU’s pro day was among the many college workouts for scouts which were canceled as the COVID-19 quarantine began. OSU produced at least three players who will be drafted in the first round and it’s possible Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah could go as the top three picks in the draft.

“It’s been a higher rate of calls for Coach Mick [strength coach Mickey Marotti], myself and assistant coaches,” Day said. “Fielding a lot more questions since they didn’t have pro days or a chance to spend much time with them in-person.”

Day also says senior receiver C.J. Saunders is still awaiting word on whether the NCAA will grant him a rare 6th year of eligibility. He did not play last year due to a knee injury.