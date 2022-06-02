DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The first round of the Memorial Tournament is in the books and there’s a six-way tie for first place at five under thanks to favorable conditions at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The biggest news of the first day was the disqualification of 2021 Master’s champion Hideki Matsuyama.
First-place players
- T1 Cameron Young
- T1 Luke List
- T1 Cameron Smith
- T1 K.H. Smith
- T1 Davis Riley
- T1 Mackenzie Hughes
Meanwhile, some of the biggest names in golf, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy, are only three shots back entering the second round.
Other notable players
- T7 Will Zalatoris (-4)
- T21 Jordan Spieth (-2)
- T21 Rickie Fowler (-2)
- T21 Rory McIlroy (-2)
- T34 Collin Morikawa (-1)
- T47 Patrick Cantlay (E)