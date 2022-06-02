DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The first round of the Memorial Tournament is in the books and there’s a six-way tie for first place at five under thanks to favorable conditions at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The biggest news of the first day was the disqualification of 2021 Master’s champion Hideki Matsuyama.

First-place players

T1 Cameron Young

T1 Luke List

T1 Cameron Smith

T1 K.H. Smith

T1 Davis Riley

T1 Mackenzie Hughes

Meanwhile, some of the biggest names in golf, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy, are only three shots back entering the second round.

Other notable players

T7 Will Zalatoris (-4)

T21 Jordan Spieth (-2)

T21 Rickie Fowler (-2)

T21 Rory McIlroy (-2)

T34 Collin Morikawa (-1)

T47 Patrick Cantlay (E)