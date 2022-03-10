DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Sheridan and Worthington Christian girls basketball teams advanced to the state championship games in Division II and III, respectively, after both won their state semifinal game Thursday at UD Arena.

The Generals won 68-60 in a triple overtime thriller over Norton to advance to their first state championship game in school history. Jamisyn Stinson sank a few clutch threes in double overtime to keep Sheridan alive and poured in a team-high 21 points on her 16th birthday. Her older sister, Faith, added 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Generals outscored Norton 8-0 in triple overtime to win the game.

Sheridan pulled off the 1ST EVER TRIPLE OT win in OHSAA girls state history beating Norton 68-60. Generals advance to their first state title game thanks to clutch shooting by Jamisyn Stinson (21 points on her 16th birthday!), lockdown defense and a double-double by Faith Stinson pic.twitter.com/ltKajcEdCH — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Worthington Christian jumped out to an early lead over Waynedale and never looked back winning 55-24 to clinch their spot in the championship game. Meghan Mayotte dropped a game-high 14 points, Megan Weakly added 12 points, Blessing King nearly recorded a double-double and Jaeda Tagoe played lockdown defense not allowing a single point in her defensive matchup.

Worthington Christian breezed past Waynedale 55-24 to advance to the DIII state title. Meghan Mayotte dropped a game-high 14 points, Megan Weakly added 12, Blessing King nearly recorded a double-double and Jaeda Tagoe played lockdown defense. @WCWarriorSports @WCHS_LadyHoops pic.twitter.com/MCJSSVNbYM — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) March 10, 2022

You can watch highlights from both games in the video player above.

In the final state semifinal of the day, Hartley’s incredible season came to an end after the Hawks lost in a landslide to Kettering Alter 69-33.