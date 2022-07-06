TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A report from The Guardian regarding multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by former University of Toledo women’s soccer coach Brad Evans has led to action by the United States Soccer Federation.

According to Meg Linehan of The Athletic, U.S. Soccer has taken the following steps:

Suspended Evans’ coaching license

Blocked Evans from the federation’s learning center

Removed Evans from any study groups or courses he was in

Notified SafeSport and the Ohio Soccer Association leadership

On Wednesday, Matthew Hall of The Guardian revealed for the first time the circumstances behind Evans’ sudden exit from Toledo in 2015, how the school handled reports about his behavior, and how he has been allowed to hold prominent positions within the U.S. soccer world. Evans is currently employed by the Ohio Soccer Association as its head of coaching education, according to the OSA’s website. He is also head coach of Ohio’s Olympic Development Program, run by U.S. Youth Soccer, and a coaching education instructor for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Evans was head coach at Toledo for 13 years before he resigned from the post in 2015. The University of Toledo provided a statement to The Guardian, saying an investigation had been opened in January 2015 following a report of verbal harassment from a player. The statement went on to say that by the time the investigation was complete, Evans had already resigned as head coach.

Evans said the following at the time of his resignation:

“A few weeks back I was asked to answer questions about my relationships about some past co-workers. It was clear that my interactions with those co-workers demonstrated poor judgment on my part, and were against university policy, and resigning was best for all involved.”

Evans was still hired by the Ohio Soccer Association after the statement was released.