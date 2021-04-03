Seth Lonsway strikes out 17, Buckeyes beat Indiana 6-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seth Lonsway struck out the first nine batters he faced and finished with a career-high 17 Ks as the Buckeyes beat Indiana 6-0 in game one of a Saturday afternoon double header.

Even more impressive than the 17 strikeouts was the fact that they came in a seven-inning game. The junior left-hander only gave up two hits and one walk.

Lonsway also threw a perfect second inning with nine pitches for nine strikes.

Lonsway with an Immaculate Inning in the 2nd. 9 pitches, 9 strikes. 3 outs#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/cswKasr5Wf — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) April 3, 2021

Zach Dezenzo got the scoring started early with a solo shot to straightaway center field.

In the second inning, catcher Archer Brookman made it 2-0 nothing with a rare suicide squeeze that scored Colton Bauer who started the inning with a triple. The Buckeyes added a third run in the second inning on a dropped fly ball by Indiana.

Sam Wilson stayed red hot with a two-run double in the fifth to give OSU a 5-0 lead. Conner Pohl tacked on one more with his fifth home run of the year.

Pohl's 5th bomb of the year pushes the lead to 6-0!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/lKfCDz7O0q — Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) April 3, 2021

The Buckeyes will face Indiana shortly in game two of the double header. Ohio State also beat the Hoosiers 3-2 Friday evening thanks to a strong pitching performance from Garrett Burhenn and a monster hitting day by Wilson who went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.