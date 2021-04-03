Seth Lonsway strikes out 17, Buckeyes beat Indiana 6-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seth Lonsway struck out the first nine batters he faced and finished with a career-high 17 Ks as the Buckeyes beat Indiana 6-0 in game one of a Saturday afternoon double header.
Even more impressive than the 17 strikeouts was the fact that they came in a seven-inning game. The junior left-hander only gave up two hits and one walk.
Lonsway also threw a perfect second inning with nine pitches for nine strikes.
Zach Dezenzo got the scoring started early with a solo shot to straightaway center field.
In the second inning, catcher Archer Brookman made it 2-0 nothing with a rare suicide squeeze that scored Colton Bauer who started the inning with a triple. The Buckeyes added a third run in the second inning on a dropped fly ball by Indiana.
Sam Wilson stayed red hot with a two-run double in the fifth to give OSU a 5-0 lead. Conner Pohl tacked on one more with his fifth home run of the year.
The Buckeyes will face Indiana shortly in game two of the double header. Ohio State also beat the Hoosiers 3-2 Friday evening thanks to a strong pitching performance from Garrett Burhenn and a monster hitting day by Wilson who went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.