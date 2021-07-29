SEC votes unanimously to invite Oklahoma, Texas to conference in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCMH) — Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025.

Competition for all sports will begin in the 2025-26 academic year.

News of Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC began last week when both schools asked the SEC to join. Those requests quickly materialized into reality within the span of less than a week.

Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas. I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

The addition of Texas and Oklahoma will give the SEC 16 teams, the first indication the NCAA may be shifting from five power conferences to four.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 sent ESPN a cease and desist letter with the conference’s commissioner, Bob Bowlsby, accusing the company of trying to destabilize the Big 12.