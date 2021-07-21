Seattle Kraken select Blue Jackets Gavin Bayreuther in NHL Expansion Draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL this year and part of that process includes an expansion draft in which the team picks one player from all 30 NHL teams.

From the Blue Jackets, Seattle selected Gavin Bayreuther who was one of several unprotected players up for grabs from Columbus, including Max Domi and Dean Kukan.

Bayreuther, 27, is entering his third year in the NHL. Last year, the defenseman signed a one-year, $710,000 two-way contract with the Blue Jackets playing 14 games for AHL Cleveland and nine games for Columbus.

The NHL Draft starts Friday, July 23 and the Blue Jackets currently hold three first-round picks. CBJ will host an NHL Draft party at Nationwide Arena that day with free admission.

The party begins at 6 p.m. with live draft coverage set to start at 8 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Week-long event to spotlight Columbus BBQ restaurants

Busy night in Columbus' Arena District as Crew, Clippers play at the same time

High crime rate, officer turnover hindering Columbus Police

As COVID-19 delta variant spreads, doctors push for vaccinations

As microblading grows in Columbus, health official explains tattoo, piercing and permanent cosmetics rules

Columbus Public Health's mobile testing unit back on the streets as STI cases increase

More Local News