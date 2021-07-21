Seattle Kraken select Blue Jackets Gavin Bayreuther in NHL Expansion Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL this year and part of that process includes an expansion draft in which the team picks one player from all 30 NHL teams.

From the Blue Jackets, Seattle selected Gavin Bayreuther who was one of several unprotected players up for grabs from Columbus, including Max Domi and Dean Kukan.

Bayreuther, 27, is entering his third year in the NHL. Last year, the defenseman signed a one-year, $710,000 two-way contract with the Blue Jackets playing 14 games for AHL Cleveland and nine games for Columbus.

The NHL Draft starts Friday, July 23 and the Blue Jackets currently hold three first-round picks. CBJ will host an NHL Draft party at Nationwide Arena that day with free admission.

The party begins at 6 p.m. with live draft coverage set to start at 8 p.m.