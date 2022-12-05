CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bearcats have found its next head football coach that will lead them into the Big 12 next season.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield will be announced on Monday as the new Bearcats head coach, two weeks before the Cardinals will play Cincinnati in the inaugural Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston.

“Scott Satterfield is a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder,” said Cincy AD John Cunningham in a statement. “He’s an innovative offensive mind and a leader who develops men on and off the field. He’s the perfect fit to grow this program and lead us into the Big 12 next season and beyond. I’m thrilled to welcome Scott, his wife, Beth, and their three children, Bryce, Isaac and Alli to Cincinnati.”

Satterfield comes in one week following former coach Luke Fickell’s departure to be the new coach for the Wisconsin Badgers. The 49-year-old coached at Louisville for four seasons, guiding them to a 25-24 record.

Before going to the Cardinals, Satterfield coached at Appalachian State for five seasons where he went 51-24, won three consecutive conference titles and all three bowl games he coached in. The Fenway Bowl between Satterfield’s current team and future team is set for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs will serve as Cincinnati’s head coach for the Fenway Bowl.