Ryan Terefenko becomes Ohio State’s first 4-time All-American in lacrosse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s Ryan Terefenko became first men’s lacrosse player to be a four-time All-American. Terefenko was selected to the USILA’s list of third team All-Americans.

Last month, Terefenko was selected in the second round of the Premier Lacrosse League by the Chrome Lacrosse Club.

First Buckeye off the board in tonight's @PremierLacrosse Draft is our captain @Teerrryyy❗️



He simply does it all. You're getting a good one, @PLLChrome. #ProBuckeyes // #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/4GKuDCWCOy — Ohio State Men's LAX (@OhioStateMLAX) April 27, 2021

As a freshman in 2017, Terefenko had an instant impact for a team that played on Championship Monday for the first time in program history. He played in 18 games before suffering a season-ending injury with a stat line that included five goals, six assists and 28 ground balls. For his efforts, he was an honorable mention USILA All-American.

In 2018, Terefenko didn’t miss a game while coming back from knee surgery. He played in all 15 games with 45 ground balls, second most on the team, and was a first-team All-Big Ten choice and third team USILA All-American.

In 2019, Terefenko was a first-team All-Big Ten choice and earned second team All-American honors following a 12-game campaign in which he scooped up 36 ground balls, had two caused turnovers and finished with eight total points.

Terefenko played in seven games this past season despite suffering an injury that cost him four games in the middle of the season. This season, he scored five goals, assisted on one and picked up 27 ground balls.