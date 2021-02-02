Ryan Day to hold press conference at 9:00 a.m. for National Signing Day

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in Columbus, Ohio. A year ago, Day was a relatively unknown Ohio State assistant. This December he’s reigning Big Ten coach of the year and is eyeing a national title after leading the Buckeyes to a 13-0 record as the successor to the retiring Urban Meyer. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will speak at 9:00 a.m. as part of National Signing Day. Most of the Buckeyes’ 2021 recruits already signed to play at OSU on Dec. 16 as part of early signing day. Some of those players are already on campus in Columbus as early enrollees.

Ohio State’s recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the country behind only Alabama.

Some of the most notable early signees include Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer, quarterback Kyle McCord, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

While 21 players are already signed, OSU is hoping to snag one more big prospect in four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis from Santa Ana, California.

Davis will make his decision Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. EST.