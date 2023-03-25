COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spoke with the media after the Buckeyes first spring scrimmage Saturday.

You can watch his interview in the video player above. The scrimmage was not open to cameras.

Day said the scrimmage, which was Ohio State’s sixth practice of the spring, was all about compeition.

“That’s what we were trying to do [find] a winner and loser,” Day said. “The guys were into it and we’ll look at film for the execution, but I thought the overall effort was there and the competitive nature was there.”

Competition included several formats: individual drills, full offense vs. defense, 7-on-7, red zone pass and goal line stand. Day said the offense edged out the defense in overall points 102-100.

“The idea is the competition. I thought that was well done,” Day said.

The most important competition is the one happening at quarterback where Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are battling for the top job.

“When we talk about these [practices] in the meeting room there we talk about where are the quarterbacks at? It’s hard to tell until you stack these days,” Day said. “We’ll grade every single snap today. We’ll see how everybody graded out . . . one practice is one practice. Can you learn and grow from it?”

Day was asked specifically about McCord and said the rising junior got better as the practice went along.

“I thought he had some good plays. I thought better in the second half,” Day said. “Early on it was just OK I think but it was hard to tell. I’ve got to look at the film but he certainly flashed there at the end . . . had some energy about him, had some leadership and I think the whole offense was feeding off of that.”

Almost as important as the quarterback competition is the one happening right in front of them on the offensive line where the Buckeyes need to replace three starters from last season. Day said he thought the defensive line ‘got after’ the offensive line early.

“When you talk about offensive line you’re talking about all five and I don’t think we’ve found all five just yet,” Day said adding Carson Hinzman has been a ‘bright spot’ at center so far.

As for the defense, Day said OSU’s defensive line stood out to him as a unit.

“I really like how the defensive line worked through the whole practice,” Day said. “I think Tyleik [Williams] and Mike [Hall Jr.] and all the guys up front, even late into the scrimmage, were right in there grinding . . . man they can flash but the name of the game in doing it over and over and over again and building that callous up.”

Ohio State was burned in the secondary by both Michigan and Georgia in OSU’s final two games and it’s a point of of emphasis throughout the spring.

“I thought they got their hands on some balls, especially in the third down period,” Day said. Overall, I think the secondary has challenged more of the throws so that’s been encouraging.”