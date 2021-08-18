Ryan Day provides update on Ohio State’s quarterback competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day provided an update on the Buckeyes quarterback competition, how they’ve handled the arrival of five-star QB Quinn Ewers and when a starter might be announced. You can watch his full press conference in the video player above.

Day began the press conference by saying they gave CJ Stroud extra rest Wednesday to help his arm recover, which is something they typically do in camp for all quarterbacks. Earlier in the week, Day said Stroud was beginning to separate himself from Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III.

Day did not announce a starter but did say they need to find out by Friday, August 20 who is game ready.

“This is a big week for everybody but certainly those guys as well,” Day said. “We’re going to get to the end of the week and then we’ll kind of sit down and that’s when a lot of hard decisions have to be made.”

When asked about Ewers, who arrived on campus this weekend after deciding to forgo his senior year of high school, Day said he has a lot of learning to do.

“There’s just so much for him to learn in such a short period of time,” Day said. “Usually you have months and months to prepare them before they even step on the field and he just showed up . . . we keep him after practice and try to teach him the offense but we’re certainly not just going to throw him in there.”

Day added putting Ewers into the rotation would not be fair to him or the other quarterbacks who have been training since the spring to earn the starting job.

“He’ll pick it up quick and he’s learning and I think the guys are doing a good job of helping him along cause I think they understand this is a very unique situation,” Day said.