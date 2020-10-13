Ryan Day, Justin Fields field questions as Week 1 approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields are fielding questions now with just 11 days left until the Buckeyes host Nebraska to kick off the 2020 season.

Fields enters his junior season as a Heisman Trophy favorite after finishing third in the race in 2019. During his first year at Ohio State, Fields threw for 3,273 yards, ran for 10 touchdowns and led the nation with 41 passing touchdowns. He also only recorded three interceptions all season with only one in OSU’s first 12 games.

Fields used his platform to advocate for a season by starting a petition to reinstate the fall season after the Big Ten announced in August that the season would be postponed until the spring. The conference reversed that decision one month later. Fields’ petition received more than 300,000 signatures.

Day also expressed his frustration before the season was reinstated when he released a statement on Twitter saying, “Our players want to know: Why can’t they play?”

In the statement, Day criticized the Big Ten saying its communication was “disappointing and often unclear.”

Day is going into his second year as Buckeyes’ head coach with national championship expectations. Last season, the Buckeyes went 12-1 with the one loss coming to Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

The Buckeyes play Nebraska at noon inside Ohio Stadium on Oct. 24.