Ryan Day: Josh Proctor out for the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Fan, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day revealed starting free safety Josh Proctor will miss the rest of the season.

Proctor suffered a leg fracture in Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Oregon. Proctor was one of the more experienced Buckeyes who returned from the 2020 season and brought a level of physicality that will be hard to match.

In his place will likely be sophomore Lathan Ransom who has shown flashes of success, especially in the CFP semifinals last year.