Ryan Day: Josh Proctor out for the season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Fan, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day revealed starting free safety Josh Proctor will miss the rest of the season.

Proctor suffered a leg fracture in Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Oregon. Proctor was one of the more experienced Buckeyes who returned from the 2020 season and brought a level of physicality that will be hard to match.

In his place will likely be sophomore Lathan Ransom who has shown flashes of success, especially in the CFP semifinals last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine to give 3pm briefing

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday data

Ohio State coach Ryan Day holds press conference ahead of game against Tulsa

Classes to go on as scheduled after Canal Winchester HS receives another threat

14-year-old killed in Linden shooting

Highball Halloween 2021 announced

More Local News