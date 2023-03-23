COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen former Ohio State players showcased their skills Wednesday at Ohio State’s Pro Day, including C.J. Stroud, who could be the No. 1 overall pick.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is also a projected first-round pick and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds
Ohio State coach Ryan Day, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive end Zach Harrison spoke after the Buckeyes Pro Day, which took place in front of more than 100 NFL representatives.
