COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen former Ohio State players showcased their skills Wednesday at Ohio State’s Pro Day, including C.J. Stroud, who could be the No. 1 overall pick.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is also a projected first-round pick and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive end Zach Harrison spoke after the Buckeyes Pro Day, which took place in front of more than 100 NFL representatives.

Ohio State football wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs a drill at the school’s NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Days, left, talks to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as players run a drill at the school’s NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud runs a drill at the school’s NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison runs a drill at the school’s NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State football wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs a drill at the school’s NFL Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Pro Day results