COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and athletic director Gene Smith both reacted to the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach who died Monday. He was 61.

“Certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for him and want to send prayers and thoughts out to his family,” Day said during a press conference Tuesday. “61 years old. That just makes you take a deep breath and think about life in general. A lot comes with this profession. To lose him that young is a tragedy . . . He did it his way and there’s a lot to be said about that. College football is going to miss Mike Leach.”

Leach was Texas Tech’s coach from 2000 to 2009. He also coached for eight seasons at Washington State University before his three years in Starkville, Mississippi.

“RIP to an outstanding teacher and leader,” Smith said on Twitter. “Thanks Mike Leach for all your impact on so many students, fans and others.”