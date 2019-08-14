Ryan Day expects to name a starting QB next week

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day praised Justin Fields as he revealed the Buckeyes will likely name who will start as quarterback very soon.

“I think probably what we’re going to do is get through the weekend, and then, on Monday probably make a final decision,” Day said Wednesday at a press conference.

Fields, Gunnar Hoak, and Chris Chugunov are all in the running. Day added that they are all competing “very well,” and Fields, who is considered by most to be the the front-runner, is “practicing at a high level.”

During the off season, Ohio State’s quarterback roster was drastically revamped. In January, then Fields announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State from Georgia. Hoak and Chugunov are both graduate transfers.

“I feel better than I did at last week at this time. I think the guys are getting more and more reps under their belt. I do think Justin has taken a stride in the last couple of days and in the last week, he’s moving the team nicely and has taken better care of the ball in the last couple of days,” Day continued.