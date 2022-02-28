The International Ice Hockey Federation announced Monday it will suspend all international and club hockey teams from Russia and Belarus in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IIHF’s suspension will apply to every age category of Russian and Belarusian teams with the suspension holding until further notice.

Among the IIHF’s decisions includes Russia losing hosting rights of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships as the country was set to host the competition for the first time since 2013.

“We were incredibly shocked to see the images that have come out of Ukraine,” said IIHF president Luc Tardif. “I have been in close contact with members of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and we hope for all Ukrainians that this conflict can be resolved in a peaceful way and without the need for further violence.”

Along with the IIHF, FIFA and UEFA announced that all Russia and Belarus national and club soccer teams are suspended while the IOC called for athletes and officials from those two nations be excluded from sporting events.