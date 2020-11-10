Rothe sisters lead the way for Scioto volleyball

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Before last year, Dublin Scioto had not won a conference title in volleyball since 2007. But the program has undergone a resurgence the past few years with twin sisters Ashleigh and Karleigh Rothe leading the Irish.

“I love playing with her. She pushes me every single day. I don’t get the easy way out,” Karleigh said.

During their senior season, Scioto went 23-2 and won the Ohio Capital Conference for a second year in a row.

“She knows the best interests for me,” Ashleigh said. “She knows when to push me and when to not so I love that about her.”

Opponents may think they’re in for double the trouble when they play Scioto, but really the Rothe sisters are a triple threat. Karleigh and Ashleigh’s younger sister, Alec, is a force on the court too playing on varsity as a freshman, just like her twin sisters did four years ago.

“They are always willing to help,” Alec said. “I think we have a pretty good connection, so I really like having Karleigh and Ashleigh.”

“Just getting to work with her and have that competition with me like pushing myself included. I really do appreciate her being here,” Ashleigh said.

Scioto lost to Olentangy Liberty in the district finals on Oct. 31, but a team that was once an afterthought is now the class of the conference.

