LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler has shot a 2-under 68 to take the lead at the midway point of the U.S. Open at 10 under while tying the championship’s 36-hole record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. But he settled for a two-putt par, one of only four pars he made in the second round. Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys.

The 34-year-old Fowler, from Murrieta about 100 miles south of Los Angeles, is trying to win his first major. He leads Wyndham Clark by one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another shot back.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot 62 in the opening round, breaking the previous U.S. Open record.

Fowler didn’t qualify for the last two U.S. Opens. But he’s been strong this tournament. He opened his second round with three straight birdies to get to 11 under. He then made the first of his six bogeys at No. 4.

Schauffele, who was two groups behind Fowler, made three straight bogeys on the back nine.