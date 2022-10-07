KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — The Kansas City Royals fired manager Mike Matheny on Wednesday after two-plus losing seasons.

Matheny, a Reynoldsburg High School graduate, took over the Royals in 2020 and the team finished 26-34 during a COVID-19 shortened season. Last year it finished 74-88 before tallying 97 losses this season. Overall Matheny finished with a 165-219 record.

His career managerial record is 756-693, which includes 591 wins as the St. Louis Cardinals manager from 2012-2018. He led the Cardinals to four consecutive post-season appearances, including the 2013 World Series where the fell to the Boston Red Sox in six games.

At Reynoldsburg he was captain on both the baseball and football teams, then earned a scholarship to play catcher at Michigan from 1989-1992. He was also drafted in the 31st round by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1998 Major League Baseball draft, but declined the offer and committed to the Wolverines.

He was again drafted in 1991 by the Brewers, made his MLB debut in 1994 and spent five seasons in Milwaukee. After one year in Toronto he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and won Gold Glove awards in 2000, 2003 and 2004, plus another with the San Francisco Giants in 2005 before retiring in 2006. He finished his career with a .231 batting average and a .994 fielding percentage.