DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg Raiders girls basketball team beat Mason 63-56 in overtime to win their fist state championship in school history.

The Raiders trailed by as many as 10 points late in the third quarter but clawed their way back in the fourth quarter to force overtime where they outscored the Comets 16-9.

Imarianah Russell led the way with 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting and nine rebounds. Russell recorded her 2,000th career point in overtime.