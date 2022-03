DAYTON (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg girls basketball team advanced to its first ever Division I state championship game after a wire-to-wire 67-48 win over Anthony Wayne in the Final 4 at UD Arena.

Ohio State commit Mya Perry and West Virginia commit Imarianah Russell both scored 20 points in the blowout victory.

The Raiders will face the Mason Comets on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. in the DI championship game.