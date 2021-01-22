Reports: Pierre-Luc Dubois requesting trade from Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pierre-Luc Dubois’ time in Columbus appears to be coming to a close after just three seasons with the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old has requested a trade and one is expected to happen soon, according to multiple reports from Canadian media outlets, including TSN Hockey Insider Daren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun, a senior NHL columnist for The Athletic Toronto.

Dubois, who was picked No. 3 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, registered 20 goals and 28 assists with CBJ during his rookie season and contributed 158 points during his three seasons with Columbus.

Dubois signed a two-year, $10 million contract on Dec. 31, 2020, but his desire to leave the team was known before the deal was reached.

The center played 82 games in both his first and second seasons while playing 70 last season.

