WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple outlets are reporting former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna has been named the next head football coach at Lakota East High School.
Kitna played 15 seasons in the NFL for four teams, including five years with the Bengals. He threw for 29,745 yards, 169 touchdowns, 165 interceptions and a 60.3% completion rate.
Kitna has prior high school head coaching experience, most recently Burleson High School in Texas.
Kitna also coached quarterbacks under Jason Garrett for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. Kitna spent four seasons as a quarterback for the Cowboys.