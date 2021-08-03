Reports: ESPN hiring former Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella as an analyst

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — ESPN is hiring former Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella to be an analyst, according to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline and confirmed by The Columbus Dispatch.

Told former #CBJ coach John Tortorella has been hired by #ESPN to work as a studio analyst beginning this fall. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) August 3, 2021

Tortorella and CBJ mutually agreed to part ways in May after Columbus missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. The Blue Jackets hired longtime assistant Brad Larsen to be the next coach.

Tortorella left Columbus as the winningest coach in CBJ history and has the 12th-most wins in NHL history.

Columbus begins its season October 14 at home against Arizona.