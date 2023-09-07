CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is now the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports.

Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Bengals, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension includes $219.01 million guaranteed.

Burrow, who went to Athens High School and grew up in the Plains, is entering his fourth season in the NFL. He led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.

Joe Burrow’s last 5 years

2019: Wins National Championship and Heisman Trophy.

2020: Drafted No. 1 overall. Tears ACL in week 10 of rookie season.

2021: Named Comeback Player of the Year, reaches Super Bowl.

2022: Reaches AFC Championship Game.

2023: Lands biggest contract in NFL history.

During his three years, Burrow has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 68.2%

Cincinnati drafted Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020 NFL Draft after he led the LSU Tigers to a perfect season in which he also won the Heisman Trophy. Part of Burrow’s acceptance speech included food scarcity and poverty in rural Appalachia. His heartfelt words led to more than $500,000 being donated to the Athens County Food Pantry.

Burrow and the Bengals begin their 2023 campaign in Cleveland when Cincinnati faces the Browns at 1:00 p.m.