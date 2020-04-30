Reports: Bengals releasing QB Andy Dalton

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. Browns defensive end Bryan Cox (94) watches. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CINCINNATI (WCMH/AP) — Multiple reports are stating that the Cincinnati Bengals will be releasing quarterback Andy Dalton.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter and NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Bengals will release Dalton soon after the team drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2020

The #Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2020

The Bengals made Burrow the new face of the franchise as Dalton’s replacement. They also took receiver Tee Higgins, who grew up modeling his game after Cincinnati’s A.J. Green and is now in line to replace him down the line.

The Bengals scored the third-fewest points in the NFL last season and ought to at least be more interesting in Burrow’s first go-around.

Schefter reports the release of Dalton will free up $17 million on the Bengals’ salary cap.