Odell Beckham Jr. tears ACL, expected to miss rest of season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game against the Bengals and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to the Cleveland Browns.

According to a press release from the Browns, “Beckham went down with the injury while attempting to chase down Cincinnati CB Darius Phillips on an interception return early in the first quarter. An MRI Monday confirmed Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee.”

After the injury, Beckham limped to the locker room and was ruled out before halftime.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t say much about the injury after the game.

“He will have an MRI in the morning, and we will know more. Disappointed for him. He wanted to be out there very badly,” he shared.

The 27-year-old reportedly played through injuries last season.

