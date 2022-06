PHILADELPHIA (WCMH) — The Philadelphia Flyers are hiring John Tortorella to be the team’s next head coach, according to a report from ESPN.

The former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach agreed to a four-year, $4 million deal with the Flyers, per ESPN’s Kevin Weekes.

Tortorella and CBJ mutually agreed to part ways in May 2021 after Columbus missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. He left Columbus as the winningest coach in CBJ history and has the 12th-most wins in NHL history.