(WCMH) — PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in a memo to players Wednesday that it would increase purse sizes by a total of $53.8 million at eight events, according to the Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard.

The Memorial Tournament is one of those events that will be increased significantly from a $12 million purse to a $20 million purse starting next year.

The purse increases come on the heels of several players, most recently Brooks Koepka, leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, which features a total purse of $25,000,000 for each event.

Other notable golfers who have joined LIV Golf include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau.

8 PGA Tour events with purse increases:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: $15 million (up from $8.2 million)

The Genesis Invitational: $20 million (up from $12 million)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: $20 million (up from $12 million)

THE PLAYERS Championship: $25 million (up from $20 million)

WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play: $20 million (up from $12 million)

Memorial Tournament: $20 million (up from $12 million)

FEDEX St. Jude Championship: $20 million (up from $15 million)

BMW Championship: $20 million (up from $15 million)