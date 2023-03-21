ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats have reportedly extended football coach Tim Albin through the 2026 season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel is reporting Albin’s salary will jump from $535,000 to $700,000 a year and there’s a new clause that gives him an automatic year extension for winning eight games or the MAC championship.

Albin was voted MAC coach of the year in his second season leading the Bobcats to a 10-4 record, a spot in the MAC championship game and a win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.

Ohio returns quarterback Kurtis Rourke who was named the MAC player of the year after throwing for 3,256 yards before tearing his ACL in OU’s second to last game of the regular season.