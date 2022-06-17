CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL will argue for a “significant” suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

A source said the NFL will “probably” seek a full-season suspension for Watson for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Watson has been accused by 24 massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans.

A June 7 report from the New York Times revealed Watson met at least 66 women for massages over a 17-month period. The report also said Watson had help from the Texans, including nondisclosure agreements, in making appointments. The Texans were added as defendants to many of the lawsuits filed by the massage therapists who are all represented by attorney Tony Buzbee.

The Texans did not respond to specific questions from the Times about Watson’s use of team resources.