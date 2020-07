The National Football League will cut the 2020 preseason in half, according to several reports issued Wednesday.

NFL to announce on Thursday (if not sooner) that Week One and Week Four of the 2020 preseason will be scrapped https://t.co/eJ5jO7EDCQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

According to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, The original four-game preseason schedule will be trimmed to two games as Week One and Week Four will be cut.

This is what the NFL preseason will look like, according to ESPN’s Field Yates:

Updated NFL preseason schedule:

July 28: Nearly all NFL teams report to training camp

23 day acclimation period begins

Preseason Week 1: August 20th-24th

Preseason Week 2: August 27th-31st



September 10th: Chiefs vs. Texans. The games begin 🏈. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 1, 2020

‘The league is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.