ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a new, five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. The contract alters the terms and length of the deal signed last January by an additional season, according to the University of Michigan.

The news comes just a few weeks after Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job.

Last season, Harbaugh led the Wolverines to their first win over Ohio State since 2011, a Big Ten title and their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history.