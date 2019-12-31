Report: John Dorsey out as Cleveland Browns’ GM

Cleveland Browns’ Joe Thomas takes the field for an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct 18, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — John Dorsey is reportedly out as the Cleveland Browns’ GM, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday afternoon.

Schefter tweeted the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a future re-structure of the organization.

John Dorsey is out as the Browns’ GM, per source.



Two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a future re-structure of the organization. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Earlier, Schefter tweeted the team and Dorsey were “leaning toward” parting ways.

Schefter earlier said “this is a fluid and not final situation.”

He reported that Dorsey met Tuesday with Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam to finalize details.

The news comes shortly after the firing of Cleveland Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens following the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

Media availability had been scheduled with Dorsey earlier Tuesday, but it was canceled.