COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen will join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Manchester City where he served as a backup for two seasons, according to Sky Sports Italy journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Middlesbrough is a member of the English Football League, second-highest overall in the English football league system after the Premier League.

A member of the United States Men’s National Team, Steffen played for the Crew from 2016 to 2019.

Steffen joined the Crew as a third-string goal keeper and worked his way up to the starting role in 2017. He started all 34 games for Columbus that season and led the Crew to the Eastern Conference finals. He made 32 appearances in 2018 despite missing time due to a knee injury and international duties for the United State Men’s National Team.

Steffen played one season in college for the University of Maryland and joined SC Freiburg in Germany after that.

Manchester City won the Premier League in 2019 and that same year put in a bid of $7 million for Steffen, which was accepted by the Crew. He made 13 more appearances in Columbus before leaving for England.