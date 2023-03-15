DALLAS (WCMH) — The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday ending the former Buckeyes’ seven-year run with America’s team.

The news was first reported by Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star Telegram and confirmed by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Elliott, the No. 4 overall pick in 2016, was set to make $16.4 million against the Cowboys’ 2023 salary cap.

The move comes just a few hours before the NFL’s 2023 calendar officially begins at 3 p.m., which is the same time teams are required to be under the salary cap.

The highest drafted running back in OSU history was a two-time rushing leader in the NFL and ran for more than 1,000 yards in four of his seven years with the Cowboys, including a career-best 1,631 yards his rookie year in 2016.