CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — The Browns are reportedly out of the running to acquire controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Watson, who’s the subject of 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and harassment, met with the Browns Wednesday before ultimately deciding not to go to Cleveland.

Cleveland’s pursuit of Watson sparked current quarterback Baker Mayfield to take to social media Tuesday to thank the Browns organization and fans for their support during the first four years of his career.

It’s unclear whether Mayfield will return to Cleveland next season.