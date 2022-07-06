CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WCMH) — The saga of where Baker Mayfield would be playing this NFL season has ended after the Cleveland Browns quarterback was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

The Browns will receive a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick and will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo is also reporting the Panthers will pay Mayfield approximately $5 million. Mayfield agreed to take approximately $3.5 million off his base salary.

Mayfield found himself squeezed out as the Browns quarterback after Cleveland signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

The Browns signed Watson who, at the time, was the subject of 22 lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual assault and harassment. Two more women filed a lawsuit against Watson after he joined the Browns. 20 of the 24 cases were settled on June 21.

Watson still faces a possible suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s player conduct policy.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association, held a hearing last week to determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

There is no timetable for when her decision will be announced.

Last week, Mayfield said he and the Browns were ‘ready to move on’ from each other and added he expected to be traded before the NFL Draft.

“I think I got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things, but it’s just the stuff that’s out of my control,” Mayfield said at a football camp in Norman, Oklahoma last week. “And so, you know, let those things happen and fall in place.”

During a podcast appearance in April, Mayfield said he felt ‘disrespected’ by the Browns who picked Watson over him to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Mayfield also expressed his frustration with having to deal with four head coaches in four years as well as several different offensive coordinators.

“I have no regrets of my time in Cleveland of what I tried to give to that place,” Mayfield told YNK. “I’m just looking for stabilization right now and I know what I need to do for me to be the best version of me and to be able to lead an organization.”