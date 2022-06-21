CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Twenty of the 24 women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments have settled their civil lawsuits, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for all 24 women, said in a statement attained by Trotter that “all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled.”

Last week, it was reported the NFL will “probably” seek a full-season suspension for Watson for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

A June 7 report from the New York Times revealed Watson met at least 66 women for massages over a 17-month period. The report also said Watson had help from the Texans, including nondisclosure agreements, in making appointments. The Texans were added as defendants to many of the lawsuits filed by the massage therapists.