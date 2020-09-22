Remainder of Columbus Crew’s 2020 schedule released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC in conjunction with Major League Soccer revealed the club’s remaining schedule for the 2020 regular season.
After a pair of matches this week, the Crew have nine games from October 3 to November 8, including four home games at MAPFRE Stadium.
The Crew currently rank first in the MLS with 27 points. The Crew last won the Supporters’ Shield, given to MLS’ best team, in 2009. The Crew also won the Supporters’ Shield in 2008 and 2004.
On Sept. 4, the Crew announced a limited number of fans would be allowed at MAPFRE Stadium.
Here is the Crew remaining schedule starting October 3.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
REGIONAL TV NETWORK
|TIME (ET)
|Saturday, October 3
|@ FC Dallas
|SportsTime Ohio
|8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 7
|MONTREAL IMPACT
|FOX Sports Ohio
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 11
|@ Orlando City SC
|SportsTime Ohio
|7:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 14
|@ FC Cincinnati
|FOX Sports Ohio
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 18
|NEW YORK CITY FC
|SportsTime Ohio
|TBD
|Saturday, October 24
|@ Houston Dynamo
|SportsTime Ohio
|8:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 28
|@ D.C. United
|FOX Sports Ohio
|8:00 p.m.
|Sunday, November 1
|PHILADELPHIA UNION
|ABC/ESPN Deportes
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, November 8
|ATLANTA UNITED
|SportsTime Ohio
|3:30 p.m.