Remainder of Columbus Crew’s 2020 schedule released

COLUMBUS, OHIO – AUGUST 20: Gyasi Zardes #11 of Columbus Crew celebrates his goal in the second half during their game against Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium on August 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus Crew won 3-0. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —  Columbus Crew SC in conjunction with Major League Soccer revealed the club’s remaining schedule for the 2020 regular season.

After a pair of matches this week, the Crew have nine games from October 3 to November 8, including four home games at MAPFRE Stadium.

The Crew currently rank first in the MLS with 27 points. The Crew last won the Supporters’ Shield, given to MLS’ best team, in 2009. The Crew also won the Supporters’ Shield in 2008 and 2004.

On Sept. 4, the Crew announced a limited number of fans would be allowed at MAPFRE Stadium.

Here is the Crew remaining schedule starting October 3.

DATEOPPONENT
REGIONAL TV NETWORK		TIME (ET) 
Saturday, October 3@ FC DallasSportsTime Ohio8:30 p.m. 
Wednesday, October 7MONTREAL IMPACTFOX Sports Ohio7:30 p.m. 
Sunday, October 11@ Orlando City SCSportsTime Ohio7:30 p.m. 
Wednesday, October 14@ FC CincinnatiFOX Sports Ohio7:30 p.m. 
Sunday, October 18NEW YORK CITY FCSportsTime OhioTBD 
Saturday, October 24@ Houston DynamoSportsTime Ohio8:00 p.m. 
Wednesday, October 28@ D.C. UnitedFOX Sports Ohio8:00 p.m. 
Sunday, November 1PHILADELPHIA UNIONABC/ESPN Deportes3:30 p.m. 
Sunday, November 8ATLANTA UNITEDSportsTime Ohio3:30 p.m.

