Reds Trevor Bauer, Indians Shane Bieber win Cy Young awards

Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has won the National League Cy Young award and Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Shane Bieber has won the American League Cy Young award. The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America

The award is given to the best pitcher in each league.

Bauer is the first Reds pitcher to win the Cy Young. The 29-year-old Bauer led the National League with a 1.73 earned run average, .159 opponents’ batting average, ranked second with 100 strikeouts and second in strikeouts per game with 12.3.

The 25-year-old Bieber was the unanimous choice to win his first Cy Young honor. Bieber had an earned run average of 1.63 — the lowest by an American League starter since the mound was lowered in 1969. He also had a strikeout rate of 41.1%, the highest ever recorded by a starting pitcher, and his .167 opponents’ average tied Pedro Martinez in 2000 for the lowest since 1969.

Those rates are skewed because of the shortened season, but he is still the fastest pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts in a season taking less than 63 innings to do so. Bieber finished the season with 122 strikeouts, eight wins and struck out a staggering 14.3 batters per game.