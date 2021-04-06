Reds set franchise record for most runs scored through first 5 games

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reds blew out Pittsburgh 14-1 Tuesday giving Cincinnati 46 runs through its first five games, the most runs scored in that span in franchise history which dates back to 1882.
46 runs breaks the previous record of 44 scored in 1976 and 1895.
Cincinnati has scored at least nine runs in three of those five games and have a 4-1 record to show for it.
Tyler Naquin plastered Pittsburgh for two homeruns and seven RBIs on Tuesday and ranks second in all of Major League Baseball with 12 RBIs. Rookie second baseman Jonathan India isn’t far behind with seven RBIs this season, tied for 5th-best in MLB.
India and teammate Nick Castellanos are tied for 10th in MLB with a .474 batting average and Castellanos is tied for first with three homeruns.
Reds Hot Start
- April 1: Cardinals 11 Reds 6
- April 3: Cardinals 6 Reds 9
- April 4: Cardinals 1 Reds 12
- April 5: Pirates 3 Reds 5
- April: 6 Pirates 1 Reds 14
The Reds also recorded 55 hits through those five games.