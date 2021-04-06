Reds set franchise record for most runs scored through first 5 games

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reds blew out Pittsburgh 14-1 Tuesday giving Cincinnati 46 runs through its first five games, the most runs scored in that span in franchise history which dates back to 1882.

46 runs breaks the previous record of 44 scored in 1976 and 1895.

Cincinnati has scored at least nine runs in three of those five games and have a 4-1 record to show for it.

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 06: The Cincinnati Reds celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1 at Great American Ball Park on April 6, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 06: Carson Fulmer #41 of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated by Tucker Barnhart #16 after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on April 6, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cincinnati Reds won 14-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 06: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a double during the fifth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on April 6, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cincinnati Reds won 14-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 06: Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on April 6, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cincinnati Reds won 14-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 06: Jacob Stallings #58 of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches as Tyler Naquin #12 of the Cincinnati Reds crosses home plate after driving in Nick Senzel #15 and Jonathan India #6 on a three-run home run during the second inning at Great American Ball Park on April 6, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 06: Tyler Naquin #12 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a three-run home run during the second inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on April 6, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 5: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated by Eugenio Suarez #7 on his solo home run during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on April 5, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Pittsburgh 5-3. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 5: Nick Castellanos #2 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after his solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on April 5, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Cincinnati defeated Pittsburgh 5-3. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – APRIL 4: The Cincinnati Reds celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 12-1 at Great American Ball Park on April 4, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Tyler Naquin plastered Pittsburgh for two homeruns and seven RBIs on Tuesday and ranks second in all of Major League Baseball with 12 RBIs. Rookie second baseman Jonathan India isn’t far behind with seven RBIs this season, tied for 5th-best in MLB.

India and teammate Nick Castellanos are tied for 10th in MLB with a .474 batting average and Castellanos is tied for first with three homeruns.

Reds Hot Start

April 1: Cardinals 11 Reds 6

April 3: Cardinals 6 Reds 9

April 4: Cardinals 1 Reds 12

April 5: Pirates 3 Reds 5

April: 6 Pirates 1 Reds 14

The Reds also recorded 55 hits through those five games.