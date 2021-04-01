Reds give up 6 runs in 1st inning, fall 11-6 to St. Louis on Opening Day

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Opening Day was one to forget for the Cincinnati Reds after giving up six runs in the first inning en route to an 11-6 loss to St. Louis.

11 runs ties the most the Reds have given up on Opening Day with the occasion coming in the exact same result with an 11-6 loss to the Cardinals in 2010.

Eugenio Suarez’ move to shortstop was rough as he missed a ground ball with the bases loaded that would have ended the inning. On the very next pitch, Dylan Carlson hammered a homerun off the pole in right field to give St. Louis a 6-0 lead. Suarez committed two errors in the game.

Castillo gave up two more runs before his day ended just one out into the third inning.

The Reds’ offense did their part trying to make up ground with 10 hits led by Nick Castellanos who racked up three hits and 2 RBIs, including a two-run home run. But Cincinnati also left 17 runners on base in the losing effort.

The Reds will host St Louis again on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.