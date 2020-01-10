Recap: Division I Central Ohio hoops halfway through the regular season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The high school basketball season is nearing the halfway point of the regular season, giving us a chance to break down how local teams have played so far.

Division I Top 30

The following rankings represent each team’s rank according to MaxPreps:

#3 Gahanna Lincoln (11-0): The last undefeated Central Ohio team has proven once again why it remains the class of the division. The Lions have scored more than 65 points in six of their 11 games beating top teams such as Walnut Ridge, Pickerington North and Westerville. In fact, only two of Gahanna’s 11 wins have been decided by less than double digits.

#4 Hilliard Bradley (9-1): The Jaguars had a perfect record before losing by one point to Walnut Ridge in The Challenge Tournament at Pickerington North High School last weekend. The Jags notable wins include a 60-50 victory over St. Edward, a 45-42 win over Pickerington North and a 49-46 win over Thomas Worthington.

#7 South (10-1): The Bulldogs are coming off their first loss of the season, falling 71-64 to a Walnut Ridge team that also handed Hilliard Bradley its first loss of the season last week. Before that loss, South was on a 10-0 tear beating 9-1 Dr. Krop out of Miami, Florida, 11-3 Westminster Christian also out of Miami, 10-2 Thomas Worthington and 7-3 Briggs.

#15 Walnut Ridge (7-2): perhaps no team has had a better one-week stretch than the Scots. Walnut Ridge has taken down two of the best teams in the state during this past week beating #4 Hilliard Bradley 55-54 in The Challenge Tournament and topping top-10 South 71-64 on Monday. The Scots also had a close contest with #3 Gahanna Lincoln falling only by three points before the Christmas break.

#27 Thomas Worthington (10-2): The Cardinals have won seven games in a row and have eclipsed 80 points three times this season. Notable wins for this team include a 82-76 victory over St. Ignatius and a 58-35 win over Dublin Scioto.

Notable teams outside the top 30: #32 Newark (9-2), #38 Westerville Central (9-2) #50 Pickerington Central (7-3), #62 Pickerington North (7-4) and #78 Westerville South (7-4).