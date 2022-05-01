CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Rayvon Griffith, the No. 1 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to the University Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Taft High School product is staying in his hometown to play for second-year coach Wes Miller and the Bearcats who will be playing in the Big 12 Conference no later than the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The four-star shooting guard is the No. 47 prospect for the class of 2023. He helped Taft win the Division III state championship last season after falling in the state semifinals in 2021 to Worthington Christian.