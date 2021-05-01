Ravens select Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade in 5th round of NFL Draft

CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Baltimore Ravens selected Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade with the 16th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Wade was a two-time first-team All American at Ohio State but he had two very different seasons in 2019 and 2020.
Wade excelled as a slot corner under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and benefitted tremendously from a secondary that included future first-round picks in Jeff Okudah (#3 overall) and Damon Arentte (#19 overall). Both of those players served as boundary corners and Wade was left with the responsibility of playing the outside corner spot along with Sevyn Banks in 2020.
Wade and the entire Buckeyes’ secondary struggled throughout the season as they ranked sixth-worst in the country in passing yards allowed per game (304).
Ohio State’s flaws at secondary plummeted Wade’s draft stock after he was widely considered a first-round caliber player following the 2019 season.
Wade had elected to declare for the draft after the Big Ten canceled its football season in August but changed his mind after the league decided to bring football back.