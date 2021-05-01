Ravens select Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade in 5th round of NFL Draft

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

CLEVEALND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Baltimore Ravens selected Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade with the 16th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Wade was a two-time first-team All American at Ohio State but he had two very different seasons in 2019 and 2020.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his interception with teammates Jeff Okudah #1 and Pete Werner #20 in the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 7: Pete Werner #20 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes close in to make a tackle on Noah Vedral #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers is hit by Shaun Wade #24 and Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade, right, breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati running back Michael Warren during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive backs Cameron Brown, left to right, Shaun Wade and Tyreke Johnson listen to coach Kerry Coombs during their NCAA college football practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Wade excelled as a slot corner under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and benefitted tremendously from a secondary that included future first-round picks in Jeff Okudah (#3 overall) and Damon Arentte (#19 overall). Both of those players served as boundary corners and Wade was left with the responsibility of playing the outside corner spot along with Sevyn Banks in 2020.

Wade and the entire Buckeyes’ secondary struggled throughout the season as they ranked sixth-worst in the country in passing yards allowed per game (304).

Ohio State’s flaws at secondary plummeted Wade’s draft stock after he was widely considered a first-round caliber player following the 2019 season.

Wade had elected to declare for the draft after the Big Ten canceled its football season in August but changed his mind after the league decided to bring football back.